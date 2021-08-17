Noah Wayne Packett
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was booked early Wednesday on a warrant stemming from abuse and obstruction charges.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports 24-year-old, Noah Wayne Packett, of Glenwood was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:54 a.m. at the Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Packett was arrested on a warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault and Obstruction of Emergency Communication.

Packett is being held at the Mills County Jail on $1,000 bond.

