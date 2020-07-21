(Des Moines) -- With COVID we can’t join together for the Iowa State Fair this year. We can, however, join together to get a taste of the fair food.
The next two weekends the Iowa State Fair along with the many food vendors is hosting Taste of the Fair Weekend.
“We have asked our food vendors to set up these upcoming weekends. They will set up around the midway area where normally you would see the carnival rides. Plan your eating around coming by and picking up your food to go at the Iowa State Fair,” CEO and Manager for the Iowa State Fair Gary Slater said.
Vendors will be set up during these time periods for this weekend and the next as follows:
Friday, July 24 4:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 25 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 26 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Friday, July 31, 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, August 1, 11:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, August 2, 11:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
“With the two weekends it gives you a variety and a reason to come back both weekends. Some of those vendors include corn dogs, ice cream, and pickled hot dogs,” Slater said.
The event will follow social distancing guidelines and admission/parking is free. To see the full list of vendors that will be in attendance visit https://www.iowastatefair.org/food/whats-new/
“This is really a benefit. Not only to give people a little bit of something from the Iowa State Fair this year but also to support our vendors,” Slater said.
Click below to hear the full interview with Gary Slater.