(Stanton) -- The hometown of the famous “Mrs. Olson” from the Folgers coffee commercials is getting a coffee place of their own.
Several citywide improvements have been made to the Stanton community. Including a new gym, library and trail system. One of the latest projects is the Fika Coffee Hus, a Swedish-American coffee spot and bakery. Stanton natives Dwayne and Terri Vennerberg appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program and shared the idea.
“I’ve been a long time coffee fan. Terri, my wife and I started talking and it started out small. We thought Stanton has always been known as a coffee town, they always used to welcome people to town with a free cup of coffee,” Dwayne said. “Why doesn’t Stanton have their own type of coffee? The idea started as just having a Stanton branded coffee, but it expanded from there.”
Terri Vennerberg shared the reason for the name of the new business.
“Fika is a Swedish term and it means to take some moments throughout the day with your friends and have a cup of coffee or tea and maybe something sweet,” Terri said. “In Sweden they have bakery items and you just sit and visit and take a moment to relax.”
The business will feature retail space, coffee, tea, as well as bakery items. The new business is located on 313 main street with hours of 6:30-2:30 Tuesday through Friday and 6:30 to noon on Saturday to find out more you can contact 712-829-2210.
“We are a great fan of Stanton, we just love the town and we want it to succeed. We decided ok we will try this,” Terri said. “We are excited to be there and to have people come in and have people enjoy it with us.”
To hear the full interview with the Vennerbergs click below.