(Red Oak) -- A new health provider has made his way to KMAland to join the staff at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mark Kemp is the new team member at MCMH as an internal medicine provider. Dr. Kemp joined as a guest on KMA’s “AM in the AM” program on Friday morning. With family being a reason for a move from Michigan to Iowa Dr. Kemp shared another reason.
“We came out this way looking for some changes, some different environment and the opportunity arose to be at MCMH which is an outstanding hospital. I’m really excited to be part of it,” Kemp said.
Kemp shared what his day to day will look like.
“Day to day for an “intern” is pretty variable. It primarily involves outpatient medicine, older people, as well as office based management of simple and complex medical problems,” Kemp said.
Along with family and being a part of an exciting new team Kemp shared an activity he is excited about in the state of Iowa.
“For some reason I can’t get my mind off of pheasants. I have a springer spaniel and all he does is focus on pheasants,” Kemp said. “They’ve kind of abandoned Michigan for the most part so it’s not much of an opportunity there.”
Kemp will practice at the Internal Medicine Clinic in Red Oak and at the Villisca Medical Clinic. To hear the full interview with Dr. Mark Kemp click below.