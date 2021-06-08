(Tabor) -- With temperatures in the 90’s it’s a good reminder that baseball and softball is back across KMAland and a new organization is supporting the youth who are passionate about the sport.
The Knights athletic club established by Mike Zimmerman is supporting youth across KMAland in a number of ways. Kids entering Kindergarten up to 8th grade are being supported in Tabor thanks to the new organizations help after the Tabor Optimists club, who formally supported youth athletics, had disbanded. Zimmerman was a guest on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Monday and shared his interest in helping.
“I just have a love for youth athletics and baseball was one of my favorite sports growing up. An opportunity presented itself to get involved,” Zimmerman said. “I with the help of many others took that opportunity and continued to start something and grow with it.”
Zimmerman described what the donations raised will help with.
“Our projects that we have or would like to start. Such as getting a new batting cage in Tabor, resurfacing for two of our fields, updating our ball shack and equipment storage area,” Zimmerman said. “We’d like to continue to build on this where donations could cover uniforms, new catchers equipment, bats, baseballs, softballs, etc.”
You can mail donations to the Knights Athletic Club at PO Box 271, Tabor, IA, 51653. You can email knightsathleticclub51653@gmail.com. Zimmerman shared his hopes for the organization's future.
“I think once we kind of get going with us I’d like to form our own Southwest Iowa baseball and softball league. To kind of pull in some of our corner conference and small schools in the area as well to form tournaments or get to the point where we are having baseball and softball clinics to continue to improve our fundamentals with baseball and softball,” Zimmerman said.
To hear the full interview with Mike Zimmerman click below.