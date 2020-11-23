(KMAland) -- In just a few weeks hunters will start to put on their orange vests and head out into the woods as Iowa’s popular shotgun deer season begins on December fifth.
With an extensive preview of the upcoming season, Biometrician Tyler Harms of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources appeared on KMA’s conservation update to explain what the Department anticipates for the season.
“The outlook looks really good. We are hoping for some good weather that allows folks to get out in the field and enjoy this very important deer hunting season,” Harms said. “As of right now harvest is trending about where we would want it to be. Pending any major weather events we should see a good season.”
Iowa’s first shotgun deer season is Dec. 5-9, and second shotgun deer season is Dec. 12-20. According to the Iowa DNR an estimated 120,000 hunters participate in the shotgun seasons, harvesting about half of the total number of deer for the year. Harms also shared a tip to be aware of for this season.
“We did implement some minor changes to the rules one of which is one that I expect folks expect every year and that is the county specific antlerless license quotas across the state. I encourage folks to take a look at the hunting regulations to see what those quotas are for the counties in which they are hunting,” Harms said.
This season is also tied to another effort from the Iowa DNR which has a goal each year of collecting more than 4,600 deer tissue samples statewide to test for chronic wasting disease. The majority of those samples come from the two shotgun deer seasons.
“We ask for hunters cooperation if they’re interested in helping us out with that effort to contact their local wildlife staff to submit a sample,” Harms said.
The DNR will collect and submit the sample on their behalf. There is a $25 fee for the laboratory to run the test. Results should be available within 2-3 weeks. To find out more information on the upcoming season go to https://www.iowadnr.gov/hunting. To hear the full interview with Tyler Harms click below.