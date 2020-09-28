(Shenandoah) -- This past weekend was supposed to be a big one in Shenandoah.
But, as it did with other events this momentous year, COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 Shenfest celebration--including the annual parade in the downtown area. While the streets were empty this past weekend, the sights and sounds of Shenfest parades past still lingered. If you listened carefully Saturday, you could still hear the shrill sirens of law enforcement vehicles leading off the march down Sheridan Avenue, followed by the multitude of KMAland high school and middle school marching bands.
Also leading the parade each year are the legendary citizens selected as Shenfest parade grand marshals. Voices from KMA's past were honored as grand marshals back in 2008. They included former Iowa Congressman Jim Ross Lightfoot. Lightfoot told KMA News that day he enjoyed the reunion with past coworkers.
"I wasn't sure there was a jail big enough to hold all of us," joked Lightfoot. "But, that was really quite an incentive to come, because a lot of the folks that worked here, we haven't seen each other for years. It was a chance to get together, and renew old acquaintances. I suspect like fish stories, most of the ones we tell were better than they were last year--and they'll be better next year."
Each Shenfest has a different theme. For example "Flower Power...Peace, Love, Shenfest" was the theme of the 2016 parade--paying tribute to those making Shenandoah's RAGBRAI hosting stint that summer a memorable affair. And, the teacher and young people responsible for the community's RAGBRAI decorations served as 2016 grand marshals--Shenandoah Elementary Art Instructor Shelley Davidson and seven K-through-5th students. Davidson tells KMA News she was surprised that she and her students were named grand marshals.
"I was a little shocked," said Davidson. "I thought it was a daunting honor, but it's a good honor. I really hope it was the whole community getting the honor. And, I'm thrilled to represent it--if that's what I was doing. But, it was pretty exciting."
Ron and Bev Oestmann were honored as the 2017 grand marshals. The Oestmanns told KMA News community involvement was a big part of their lives.
"I grew up in a family with nine children," said Ron. "We had to cooperate with each other. Community service to me is everybody's responsibility. I just enjoy doing it."
"The community was good to us," said Bev. "We felt like we should give back to the community."
"Hometown Heroes" was the theme of the 2018 parade, which featured local law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and veterans, past Shenandoah sports legends, and one all-around legend--Bill Hillman, the local restaurateur who brought the Everly Brothers back to the community in 1986. Hillman reflected on what it took to bring Don and Phil back to town shortly before the parade.
"I was too young to know it would be hard to do," said Hillman. "I actually called Phil Everly at home, and arranged to figure how to do it. He gave me some pointers, and that sort of thing. It was a huge task. There were hundreds of people who worked on that. I just get to be the face of it, I guess."
Sadly, some past grand marshals are no longer with us. Former Shenandoah City Attorney Bob Norris and his wife Edie were honored in the 2014 parade. Norris, who died in 2016, expressed his love for the community.
What's impressive to me is our whole community," said Norris. "We've lived here a number of years. We've loved the community, and enjoyed being a part of it. This is just a climax to that."
"Blooming Heritage" was the theme of last year's parade, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Earl May Nursery and Garden Center. Descendants of the late Earl May--and Betty Jane Shaw, Earl May's granddaughter--led the parade as grand marshals. Other legendary community members await being honored as future grand marshals--when Shenfest returns, hopefully, in 2021.