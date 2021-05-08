(KMAland) -- Several counties in Nebraska and Iowa are now in a storm watch.
NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE: CASS GAGE JEFFERSON JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON SALINE SEWARD.
IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE: FREMONT and PAGE
There will be a chance of thunderstorms, with the best chance for
severe storms from about 7 pm through midnight. Large hail and
damaging winds will be the main hazards. Although there is also a
small risk of tornado near the Kansas border. Areas of heavy rain
are also expected with amounts up to 1.5 inches possible in some
areas. If rain is heavier than expected and over 2 inches occurs in
a short time, isolated flash flooding could develop.