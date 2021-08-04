(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces several drug charges stemming from an arrest Wednesday.
The Page County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Corbin Mackenzie Moody, of Shenandoah, was arrested Wednesday after authorities received a tip about illegal drug activity in Shenandoah. Authorities say Moody was arrested for charges of possession of a controlled substance -- Marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a false report to law enforcement.
The Sheriff's Office said they observed a large Marijuana plant that did not appear to be a wild plant. After confronting the owner of the property and a subsequent search and investigation, Moody was transported to the Page County Jail.
Moody is currently being held on $1,600 bond, pending further court proceedings.