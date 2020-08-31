(KMAland) -- With so many gardens across KMAland during the pandemic what do you do with some of the veggies you don’t eat? Now there is a great place for them.
The West Pottawattamie County Extension and Outreach is taking items from local gardens and delivering them to local food pantries in need.
“This year especially food insecurity is a huge issue and all of our pantries love getting fresh produce. I know at his time of year most people are tired of their garden and tired of canning or preserving what they have. Here’s an opportunity where we can take it off your hand and give it some people who are really excited to have it,” West Pottawattamie County Director Carol Waters said.
The items can be dropped off at 1705 McPherson Avenue in Council Bluffs. As staff members don’t want the produce items to sit in the office over the weekend they ask you to bring them in sometime between 8-4:30 Monday-Thursday. Waters explained an easy method for transporting items.
“We do have some buckets so if they need a bucket for transport we would be happy to give them a clean food safe bucket. Then you can bring it back with whatever you have from your garden and we will get it to the pantries in need,” Waters said.
Waters listed off some of the items that they will take in.
“We’ll take zucchini, winter squash, sweet potatoes, onions, we’ve had a few watermelons and cucumbers. Really anything that your garden is producing excess amounts that you don’t want to throw away or can’t do something with it we will take it and do something with it we will take it and give it to people who need it,” Waters said.
