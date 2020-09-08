(KMAland) -- Attention all venison lovers! A great way to either get your deer meat, or share with a neighbor is now possible thanks to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The Iowa Deer Exchange is the Iowa DNR’s free online database where deer hunters who are willing to connect with Iowans who want venison.
“This is a high quality resource, it’s a high quality protein and a lean protein. It’s a way to get deer into the hands of people who really want it,” spokesman Mick Klemesrud said.
The program is based on a successful program in Nebraska. Hunters will go to the link: www.iowadnr.gov/deerhunting and begin to enter their information into the database. This includes their location and what they have available to give. Then people who are interested can go to the link and choose what they want. Once connected they will then schedule a transfer for the meat. This is an opportunity to get venison as it is illegal to sell in Iowa.
“This is just a win win for everybody. People get to continue hunting and spend more time in the field as we have really passionate deer hunters in our state and this is just a way that they can provide venison to people who want it and then go out and get more deer,” Klemesrud said.
Youth season for deer hunting begins on September 19th and you can check out the full list of season dates here: https://www.iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Hunting-Season-Dates
To hear the full interview with Mick Klemesrud click below.