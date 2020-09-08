Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High near 50F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.