(KMAland) -- With everyone staying at home there is a good way to help your new home garden with the food that you consume. Composting.
Half of the garbage that is taken out to the curb is material that could be used for composting. Which is a natural and easy way to help boost the soil content for home gardens.
“It’s a way to divert waste away from a landfill. Typically when you throw something in your trash can and take it to the street it will go to a landfill and if you compost it in your backyard it will take waste away from the landfill,” Creighton University’s New Director of Sustainability Nick McCreary said.
McCreary also listed a couple of reasons as to why composting is a good suggestion.
“Composting for one produces less greenhouse gas emissions which is the primary driver of climate change. It also produces soil within a year that can be used in community gardens or in peoples houses and its really healthy soil compared to what you would buy in a hardware store,” McCreary said.
For the items to look out for when composting as opposed to throwing it out to the curb there are a couple of different styles. If you are composting in your backyard on a small scale some items would include most fruit and vegetable scraps. The larger scale of composting you do the more you can compost such as meat dairy and items of that nature. The larger the scale, the more items.
Environmentally composting is a way to prevent greenhouse gases from damaging the environment. When in a landfill waste will create methane gas which is one of those potent greenhouse gases whereas with a compost pile you are creating oxygen.
“I’d say any time is a good time to start composting except maybe in the dead of winter. We are not in that right now so it’s a great time,” McCreary said.
To hear the full interview with Nick McCreary click below.