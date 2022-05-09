(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska primaries are nearly here, and non-profit officials are making sure residents know the requirements necessary for voting in the state.
Residents will be heading to the polls Tuesday to determine the candidates for county, state, and congressional positions. AARP Nebraska State Director Todd Stubbendieck is raising awareness of older residents' key issues and requirements. While it is too late to request an early voting, or absentee, ballot, Stubbendieck says now is the time to set a game plan for returning them, including delivery in person.
"We're getting to the point where if you dropped it in the mail, you're not guaranteed it's going to get there," said Stubbendieck. "So you might want to think about saving yourself the stamp, and going ahead and taking that to a county drop box, or taking it back to the county election office itself."
Early voting ballots are due by the closing of the polls at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Stubbendieck also encourages residents to reach out to their local county clerk to check if their polling location has changed or any county specific deadlines.
AARP is a non-profit and non-partisan organization primarily serving people ages 50 and older. After talking with a number of those residents throughout the state, Stubbendieck says there are three main priorities in the upcoming election.
"What are candidates going to do to protect and strengthen social security, protect and improve Medicare benefits, and fight to lower prescription drug prices," said Stubbendieck. "Another one that's out there, and that impacts people of all ages, is a real concern about inflation--what are candidates plans to fight inflation. It's even more important to older Nebraskans who may be on a fixed income, that inflation really eats into their abilities to live their best lives."
Stubbendieck says the state has already taken steps in the right direction of protecting social security by passing provisions included in L.B. 873, which works to phase out a tax on social security benefits by 2025.
"Especially those on a fixed income, they're going to have more of those hard-earned social security benefits in their pockets to spend," he said, "to help address that rising cost of housing, of prescription drugs, of food. It was a long, hard fight and we are grateful that we were able to get the bill over the finish line."
Thankfully, Stubbendieck says not many changes have been made to the requirements for voting in Nebraska this year, including providing identification to vote. However, he says there is a small group that will need to present identification.
"If you are a first time voter in Nebraska and you registered to vote via mail and did not provide a copy of your I.D., when you go to the polls you'll have to show it then," said Stubbendieck. "That's he only time in which someone has to show an I.D. at the poll."
Polls will be open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Stubbendieck encourages residents to contact their local county clerks on deadlines or by visiting the Secretary of State's website.