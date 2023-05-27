(KMAland) -- If you know of a Nebraskan age 50 or older who actively supports his or her community through volunteering, you might want to nominate them for the 2023 AARP Nebraska Andrus Award for Community Service.
Along with individuals, married couples and domestic partners who volunteer together are eligible, although teams are not. The winner receives $2,500 to donate to a nonprofit or nonprofits of their choice.
Devorah Lanner, associate state director of communications for AARP Nebraska, said the award recognizes Nebraskans sharing their experience, talent and skills.
"With this award, we want to shine a light on Nebraskans aged 50 and older who are using what they've learned in life to give back to their communities and make a difference in the lives around them," Lanner explained.
The award is named after the founder of AARP, Ethel Percy Andrus, who Lanner noted "made volunteering part of AARP's DNA." She added several past winners have been nominated by a friend, and others by a nonprofit.
Donna Bolz, winner of the 2022 Nebraska Andrus Award, was nominated by two sources, including the Food Bank of Lincoln, where she has volunteered for decades and which she chose to receive the $2,500 award.
John Mabry, vice president of fundraising and engagement for the Food Bank of Lincoln, called Bolz a "superstar" and said the award was a "great gift for their work."
"That can be translated into about 6,000 meals for folks in need, so it's a huge, huge gift," Mabry emphasized. "Or, you could look at it differently and say 25 students in our schools would be able to participate in our school food markets for a whole year."
For her part, Bolz said she believes when she helps others she gets as much help as they do, including learning new things.
"It's something I believe in, and I believe it's important," Bolz stressed. "I believe in helping with the basic needs of people, like food, clothing, shelter, that type of thing."
Andrus Award nominations are due by July 15, and the winner will be notified in the fall.