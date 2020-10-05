(Clarinda) -- KMAland residents who requested absentee ballots should watch their mailboxes the next few days.
Thousands of absentee ballots were expected to be mailed out Monday. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News her office received 2,745 ballot request forms--a number that's comparable with past presidential election years.
"We're up just a little bit," said Wellhausen, "just because by the time we finish the last presidential (election), we were right around 3,000 (absentee) ballots. So, if this continues, we do think we'll exceed over the 3,000, but it's pretty comparable to where we've been in the past."
Before returning absentee ballots, Wellhausen reminds voters of a few important details.
"As they go through that ballot, of course, and once they complete filling that out," she said, "they want to make sure they sign that affidavit envelope, and make sure they put their full signature on that. The other thing with that, too, is that they can either choose to put that in the mail, they can choose to put that in the drop box outside of the courthouse, or they can choose to bring that back to our office directly. So, they do have some options with that, as well."
Wellhausen adds voters should remember to fill out both sides of the ballot, and use a standard blue or black ink pen. She also reminds voters of the very important deadline for mailing in those ballots.
"If they choose to vote absentee," said Wellhausen, "they need to make sure they get that ballot in the mail, and postmarked by November 2nd.--that's the day before the election. And, it has to be received into our office by that following Monday at noon, in order to be considered as on time and counted."
Wellhausen also reminds voters there's a way to track that ballot once its mailed.
"On the (Iowa) Secretary of State's website," said Wellhausen, "individuals can track their absentee ballots, so they can actually go there and track if their absentee ballot request has been received. They can also track when their ballot is received here in our office, so they can constantly be tracking their ballot throughout the entire process, to make sure that their request has been received, and that their ballot has been received back in our office, too. So, that's something nice on the Secretary of State's website that they have offered."
Residents can also vote absentee at the courthouse until 5 p.m. November 2nd.--the day before the election. Wellhausen's office will also be open the two Saturdays before the election--October 24th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and October 31st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.