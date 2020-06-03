(Clarinda) -- By all accounts, the push for voting by mail for Tuesday's Iowa Primary election was a big success--at least in Page County.
Turnout in Page County was estimated at 29.55%. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News 3,019 ballots were cast in the primary. Of those, 2,333 were absentees. Despite the big response, Wellhausen says the absentee votes were actually down from the 2016 primary.
"The absentee side has been up," said Wellhausen. "Overall, though, the total votes cast were pretty consistent with what we see for a primary--especially going into a presidential election. So, at the primary 2018, we had a total of 889 votes cast. Then in the primary in 2016, we had a total of 3,248 total votes cast."
Wellhausen and other county auditors urged residents to vote absentee to avoid going to the polls during the continuing coronavirus pandemic. She says absentee voting proved to be a popular option.
"I think it gave everybody the nice reminder, you know, to vote," she said, "and also gave them the ability to vote from their home, if they chose, and kind of at the time they wanted to."
That doesn't mean the polling places were empty Tuesday. Page County's precincts were consolidated down to three for this election due to the shortage of poll workers.
"The polls were busy all day," said Wellhausen. "And, it was a steady flow of people coming in and out. It was kind of interesting, because sometimes on Election Day, we have a high influx of people especially around the noon hour and the evening, especially when people get off work. Yesterday (Tuesday), it was kind of interesting, just because it was kind of like people just steadily came in all day. So, they were consistently busy--which was great."
However, the primary may not be over in Page County. Wellhausen says 2,701 absentee ballots were mailed--meaning other ballots could still arrive at her office before Monday's deadline for certification.
"There are several hundred that are still out there," she said, "that if postmarked by Monday, and received by next Monday, could still be considered on time and counted."
The remaining absentee ballots may still play a role in the outcome of a county office race in limbo. Results of the Page County District 1 supervisors' Republican race were inconclusive, as none of the five candidates received the necessary 35% supermajority to win the nomination. Darin Sunderman, the top votegetter in the race, finished with more than 32% of the vote. Page County's supervisors meet Tuesday to canvas the votes. If no candidate reaches 35% after the canvas, a special Page County Republican Party convention will determine the party's nominee in that supervisor's district.