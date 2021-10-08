(Clarinda) -- Preparations continue for the absentee voting phase of the November general elections.
Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News residents may vote absentee at the county auditor's office beginning Wednesday. That's also the first day Wellhausen's office will mail out previously-requested ballots. October 18th is the last day ballots will be sent through the mail. Election law changes approved by lawmakers in the 2021 Legislative Session shortened the mailing time for absentee ballots. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen previously told KMA News her office is up to the task of getting the ballots out in a shorter time.
"We always try to get prepared for any election as possible," said Wellhausen. "We're really hoping that we encourage people--if they need that absentee ballot--to reach out as soon as possible, and we're hoping to get people to do that. Also the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 2nd, so that gives people lots of time that day to get out and vote."
Absentee voting is also available at the auditor's office until 5 p.m. the day before the election.
"That gives people that additional opportunity to come in and vote absentee if they need to," she said. "We just hope people will look at their calendars, and plan accordingly, and make sure that they get out, and make sure they can vote according to their schedules."
October 18th is also the last day voters may preregister for the November elections. After that, Election Day registration rules apply. For more information, contact the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219, or the auditor's office in your county.