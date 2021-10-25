(Clarinda) -- KMAland residents have another week to return absentee ballots for next Tuesday's general election.
In Page County, County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says 105 absentee ballots had been returned as of Monday, out of 233 requested. That includes both ballots requested by mail, or voting taking place at the auditor's office at the Page County Courthouse. Wellhausen tells KMA News it's too late for residents to request absentee ballots by mail.
"Voting by mail has already ended," said Wellhausen. "So, for the absentee process, that portion is done. But, individuals can still come in here into our office and vote at the counter until the end of the day November 1st. So, they still do have that option."
Wellhausen says curbside absentee voting is also available at her office. Under new election laws approved by the Iowa Legislature and signed by Governor Kim Reynolds last spring, county auditor's offices were required to mail out requested ballots between October 13th through the 18th. Wellhausen says her office worked diligently to get them through the mail.
"We tried to be as prepared as possible ahead of the game, and as we got our requests in, to make sure," she said. "Because we could process everything. We just weren't allowed by the law to mail those out (until October 13th). So, we were ready to get those in the mail the first day for all of them we had prior to that, then tried to make sure we got them all out that first day. The main thing is, we wanted to give individuals the most amount of time possible to have that ballot, and be able to cast that vote, and get it back to us."
Wellhausen reminds voters all mailed absentee ballots must be returned to her office by 8 p.m. next Tuesday.
"The new law does change the criteria on how those ballots are processed," said Wellhausen. "So, we do have to have the ballot back by the close of the polls on Election Day to be able to process that ballot. So, it is a little bit of a change from prior elections. So, we do want to make sure we remind individuals that if they ask for the absentee ballot by mail, and received it, to get it back in the mail to us as soon as possible."
Polls are open November 2nd from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.