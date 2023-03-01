(Maryville) -- The window is now open in Missouri for those wishing to vote ahead of time for next month's municipal elections.
Absentee voting opened up in Missouri on February 21st ahead of the April 4th municipal election and Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton is reminding voters of two possible ways to vote ahead. Patton tells KMA News one option is to vote in person at the county clerk's office up until 5 p.m. the day before the election, or they can request a ballot by mail, for those unable to vote because of illness or an inability to make it to the polls on election day.
"They can contact us or go to our website and print off the application for an absentee ballot and then walk that in, mail it in, email it in," said Patton. "Then we can take that and mail them their ballot so they can vote at home and then send it back."
However, she adds most voters would have to get their signature on the return envelope notarized before returning the ballot. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is March 22nd.
Additionally, Patton says new voting laws put in place for the November general elections will remain in effect for the April vote, including the need to present a government-issued I.D. -- such as a driver's license, passport, military identification, or a non-driver's license. Patton says non-excuse absentee voting will also kick into effect two weeks prior to the election date.
"Right now if you come in, you do have to mark that you're going to be absent on election day or incapacitated on election day -- you have to fill out an excuse," Patton explained. "But, starting March 22nd, you would be able to start voting in our office with no excuse."
Since the window opened, Patton says roughly 180 ballots were mailed out to a "permanent absentee voter" list with a few others requesting a ballot.
On the docket for Maryville voters on April 4th is a question of placing a 3% sales tax on adult-use marijuana sales within the city after voters in November passed Amendment 3, legalizing the use of recreational marijuana in Missouri. While it's difficult to predict voter turnout, Patton hopes the larger issue could draw a slightly more significant crowd.
"Our normal April election, we probably get anywhere from a 30-353% turnout -- which is pretty low," she said. "I think the marijuana issue will probably bring out a little bit more but I can't really predict how much."
Those wishing to vote absentee in-person can do so at the county clerk's office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information or questions, contact the Nodaway County Clerk's Office at 660-582-2251 or your respective county clerk's office.