(Clarinda) -- Clarinda School District residents have an opportunity to cast absentee votes in an upcoming special election.
Voters go to the polls September 13 on the renewal of a revenue purpose statement, allowing for the expenditure of dollars from the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE revenues. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen tells KMA News the window for absentee voting either at her office or by mail opens Monday.
"The first day to mail absentee ballots to us is August 24," said Wellhausen. "So, if they want it mailed out, we can do that as of August 24. They can always send that request now. And then, the first day they can vote absentee in person is that August 24 date, as well. The last day we can mail absentee ballots is August 29."
Wellhausen says the school district covers the special election's expenses.
"For a special election, the entity that requests it pays for that," she said. "So, we always try to do our part, you know. We make sure we watch as much of the expenses as we can. Usually, they run a couple thousand dollars, because we have the printing of the ballots, the programming, and some of the things that go into that."
In-person voting takes place at the Clarinda Lied Public Library September 13 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone with questions regarding voting in the special election may contact the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219, or the Clarinda School District.