(Clarinda) -- Page County residents may soon vote absentee in the November general elections.
County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen is reminding voters of some important dates for absentee balloting. Wellhausen tells KMA News August 30 is the first day residents may request ballots by mail.
"The first day we can actually mail those absentee ballots out will be October 19," said Wellhausen. "That October 19 day is also the first day individuals can come in and choose to vote absentee in our office, as well. The last day we can send out those absentee ballots by mail is October 24."
Wellhausen says residents may vote absentee in her office and other county auditor's offices until the day before election. Additionally, candidates for county ag extension or soil and water conservation board positions have until the end of the month to file nomination papers.
"That filing period is actually open right now," she said. "So, for ag extension, they would need 25 signatures, then they would just need to have that filed with us by August 31 at 5 p.m. The same with soil and water. That's 25 signatures, and that's anytime prior to August 31 at 5 p.m., as well."
Likewise, NPPO candidates face that same deadline for petition filings.
"They wouldn't be, of course, registered as a Republican or Democrat," said Wellhausen. "But, if they went that route, their name would actually appear on the ballot. That filing period already opened August 8, and that would go to August 31 at 5 p.m. They would need 75 signatures in order to do that."
Anyone with questions regarding absentee balloting or candidates nomination papers should contact Melissa Wellhausen at the Page County Auditor's Office, 712-542-3219, or your local county auditor's office.