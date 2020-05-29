(Red Oak) – Two Red Oak businesses were evacuated Friday afternoon because of a problem with an air conditioning unit.
Red Oak’s Fire Department was dispatched to Ace Hardware shortly after 1:30 p.m. for an air conditioning unit possibly on fire on the business’ roof. No fire was present upon firefighters’ arrival. However, light smoke was visible in the structure’s interior coming out of the duct work. Crews immediately began investigating the source of the smoke both inside the structure, and on the roof. Jones Mechanical arrived at the scene, and determined that a failing AC unit was smoke’s source.
Both Ace Hardware and Dollar General were evacuated for a short time while crews worked to determine that no hazards were present. No fire damage and limited smoke damage was reported. Crews were at the scene for approximately 45 minutes.
Red Oak Police and Montgomery County Emergency Management assisted Red Oak firefighters at the scene.