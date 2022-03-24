(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces charges following an accident in Red Oak Wednesday evening.
Red Oak Police say 67-year-old Randal Joe Barr was arrested for OWI 1st offense in connection with an incident reported at around 7:45 p.m., when officers received a report of a subject involved in an accident at Fountain Square Park in the 400 block of East Reed Street. Police say the defendant was later located at the intersection of 2nd and Prospect Streets driving a heavily-damaged 2003 Ford Ranger pickup.
Barr was checked for injuries by Red Oak Rescue, then taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where he's being held on $1,000 bond. Damage to city property at the park is estimated at $5,000. In addition, a Chevy Malibu suffered $1,000 in damage.