(Tabor) -- It took a team effort to tackle simultaneous incidents in Fremont County Sunday.
Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a machinery accident and a fuel fire in and around the Tabor area within minutes of the each other. Tabor Fire Chief Dan Morse tells KMA News the first call reported late Sunday morning involved a machinery accident in Tabor city limits.
"In that process, our Fremont County friends were able to load the patient up, and quickly get him (the victim) transported to the hospital," said Morse. "They tiered with Glenwood Rescue for ALS medical support, and were able to get the patient to the hospital. At the same exact time, we had a call come in for a fuel fire that was adjacent to a building. So, once we got crews out there, we had already gotten Sidney en route for mutual aid."
Morse says the fuel fire was reported at a location west of Tabor on 240th Street approximately five minutes after the accident. Morse says flames were pouring from the machine shed upon arrival.
"When we arrived on scene, we had heavy fire involvement in a machine shed," he said. "We immediately called for more tanker support. We were assisted with the fire by Sidney, Thurman, Randolph, as well as Malvern, and then Tabor, also, arrived first on location."
Both the machine shed and contents sustained considerable damage.
"We had heavy damage to the machine shop side of the shed," said Morse. "We were able to get the fire stopped before it got to some of the more cold storage on the other side. But, we had extensive damage to all of the machinery that was on the inside."
The chief thanks firefighters from area departments for their assistance in handling both events.
"We were very short on manpower because of the simultaneous incidents going on," he said. "We would not have been nearly as successful as we were without that assistance. The homeowner, as well--anything that we needed machinery moved, they were right there able to get things moved for us. So, they were very helpful in getting that scene moving."
Morse says the fuel fire is still under investigation. Further information regarding the machinery accident in Tabor was unavailable.