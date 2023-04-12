(Shenandoah) -- Fire and law enforcement officials had their hands full with an accident and ensuing brush fire near Shenandoah Tuesday evening.
Shortly after 7:50 p.m., Shenandoah Fire and EMS were sent to a car-versus-farm equipment accident at 1448 190th Street located about five miles east of Shenandoah. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, the car was engulfed in flames upon firefighters' arrival. Fire from the accident spread to north and south ditches. Essex firefighters were paged to assist Shenandoah's department after the fire advanced toward a cornfield.
Fire officials says three people were taken to Shenandoah Medical Center with injuries. One person was transported via Lifenet 1-1 Helicopter to an Omaha hospital for further treatment. Red Oak's Fire Department covered Shenandoah and Page County during the accident and field fire, and Clarinda's department was placed on standby to assist in covering Shenandoah.
The Page County Sheriff's Office and Page County Emergency Management also responded to the accident/fire scene. The accident is still under investigation.