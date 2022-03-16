(Corning) -- A Des Moines man faces charges following a recent accident in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Christopher Michael Fasce was arrested late Saturday evening for interference with official acts, as well as failure to maintain control, careless driving, open container and failure to provide proof of financial liability. Fasce was arrested in connection with an investigation into an accident at 8th and Benton Streets in Corning shortly after 11:45 p.m.
Fasce was released from the Adams County Jail after posting bond. The investigation is ongoing, with further charges pending.