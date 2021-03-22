(Elmo) -- A Maryville man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Sunday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway C, a half-mile south of Elmo shortly after 2 p.m. Authorities say a 2003 Chevy Truck driven by 23-year-old Dustin Wilmes of Maryville traveled over the center line and exited the west side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck the base of a bridge, went airborne, crossed a creek and struck an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels.
Wilmes was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with serious injuries. the Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.