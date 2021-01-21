UPDATE: 12:50 P.M. January 21st, 2021
(Shenandoah) -- A Clarinda School District employee was killed in a two-vehicle accident south of Shenandoah Thursday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says a semitrailer hauling grain collided with a South Page School District van near the intersection of Highways 2 and 59. Trooper Ryan DeVault is public education officer with the patrol's Council Bluffs post. DeVault tells KMA News the call regarding the accident went out after 7:30 a.m.
"There was a northbound semi on Highway 59 that was approaching the Highway 2 interchange," said DeVault. "That semi was driven by 31-year-old Spencer Lauman of Coin, Iowa. He was northbound on Highway 59, approaching the intersection with Highway 2. At that point in time, it's determined there was a minivan owned by the South Page School District that was driven by a Chester Johnson of Clarinda--a 70-year-old."
Riding as passengers in the van--a 12-year-old Clarinda School District student, and 47-year-old Jeanette Carson, a Clarinda School District paraprofessional.
"From what we determined at this point in time, the van failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign, or failed to stop completely at that intersection," said DeVault. "The northbound semi driven by Mr. Lauman did have the right of way, and did try to avoid that collision, but was unable to avoid the collision, and struck the South Page School District van in that intersection."
Carson was taken via Shenandoah Ambulance to Shenandoah Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The two drivers and the juvenile in the van were also taken to SMC for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
DeVault says a host of agencies responded to the scene, including the Page and Fremont County Sheriff's Offices, Shenandoah Fire and Rescue, and the Iowa Department of Transportation's Maintenance and Motor Vehicle Traffic Enforcement Division assisted the patrol at the scene. Traffic was blocked on 59 between Shenandoah's Fareway store and Highway 2 for emergency vehicle and accident cleanup operations. DOT officials say the highways were reopened at around 12:45 p.m. The accident is still under investigation.
UPDATE 10:50 A.M. January 21st, 2021
(Shenandoah) -- At least one person has been killed in a two-vehicle accident south of Shenandoah Thursday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol confirmed the fatality in the accident near the intersection of Highways 59 and 2. Trooper Ryan DeVault--public education officer for the patrol's Council Bluffs post--says one of the vehicles was a semitrailer. Further information is not being released at this time.
Highway 59 was blocked to traffic from Shenandoah's Fareway store south to Highway 2 because of the accident.
KMA News will have more information the accident as it becomes available.
ORIGINAL STORY: 8:35 A.M. January 21st, 2021
(Shenandoah) -- Authorities are asking motorists to avoid a major intersection south of Shenandoah.
The Iowa Department of Transportation says the intersection of Highways 2 and 59 is blocked due to an accident. The Shenandoah Fire Department has asked motorists to avoid the area.
Witnesses report to KMA News a semi is on its side in the west ditch of Highway 59 north of Highway 2.
Further information regarding the closure is unavailable.