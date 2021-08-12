Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 90F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.