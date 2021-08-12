(Shenandoah) -- At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Page County early Wednesday afternoon.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says his office was dispatched to the accident in the 2000 block of F Avenue approximately 4 miles east of Shenandoah shortly after noon. An investigation determined a 1994 Ford Ranger pickup driven by a 16-year-old male from Riverton was northbound on F Avenue when it slowed before entering a driveway, and was rear-ended by a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria driven by a 15-year-old Shenandoah male juvenile. Palmer says the driver in the Crown Victoria didn't see the pickup slowing because of dust from the gravel road.
Palmer says a juvenile male in one of the vehicles later complained of pain, and was taken by Shenandoah Ambulance Service to Shenandoah Medical Center for treatment.