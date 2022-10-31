Accident

(Shenandoah) -- At least one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County over the weekend.

According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, the accident took place in the 1800 block of A Avenue Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Fire officials say one person was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Shenandoah EMS and the Page County Sheriff's Office assisted crews at the scene.

Further information on the accident is unavailable.

