(Shenandoah) -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Page County Tuesday morning.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 2 and A Avenue, approximately a half-mile south of Shenandoah. Palmer says an investigation determined a gray 2015 Acura Sedan driven by 93-year-old Darrel Allely of rural Shenandoah was northbound on A Avenue when he drove into the path of a red 2020 Ford Explorer driven by 60-year-old Cynthia Wainwright of rural Bedford. Wainwright's vehicle was traveling on 2 just east of the intersection with A Avenue. Wainwright struck Allely's vehicle in the passenger side front fender/front door area with the front end of her vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the northwest portion of the intersection.
Both Wainwright and Allely were taken to Shenandoah Medical Center with unknown injuries. Charges are pending at this time.
Shenandoah Ambulance Service, Shenandoah Fire Department, Shenandoah Police and the Page County Emergency Management Agency assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.