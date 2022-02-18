(Tarkio) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County Friday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route M south of County Road 180, or six-and-a-half miles east of Tarkio at around 7:40 a.m. Authorities say a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 18-year-old Kaitlyn Hall of Westboro was southbound when the passenger side tires traveled off the west side of the roadway. The vehicle began skidding after returning to the roadway, then exited the west side of the road. Hall's car then struck a ditch and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels facing southeast off the west side of the road at a field entrance.
Hall was taken by private vehicle to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.