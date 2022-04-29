(Shenandoah) -- A nationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist will be joining the Shenandoah Music Association for their concert season.
Alex Meixner is slated to perform in May as part of the trio of SMA acts that have been playing since September of last year. Meixner is a Grammy-nominated musician and producer that has performed across America. He brings a unique sound to the stage, combining different musical styles and energetic performances along with his renaissance of an overlooked genre-- polka. On the KMA "Morning Show," Meixner says that he created his sound by finding the middle ground.
"Many years ago, I read a story where Duke Ellington, the famous jazz musician, said there's two types of music in the world-- good music and bad music," said Meixner. "I do my best to find what the commonalities are, whether it's rhythms, certain types of harmonic progressions, or melodic shape. I try to bring those musical styles together in a fashion that lets people come together."
Music has been an integral part of Meixner's life ever since he was a child. He's a fourth generation musician in the United States, and has performed with his father on various tours since he was 11. Meixner has also played with the London Symphony Orchestra, polka legends Joe Oberaitis and Walter Ostanek, actor Jack Black, and recorded albums with artists from multiple countries.
Joining Meixner in Shenandoah will be another talented musician, Rory Hoffman. While Hoffman has also performed in various musical genres, Meixner says that working with their original styles has been a unique experience.
"As my father would've described it, it's the same church just a different pew," said Meixner. "Rory's been touring with my band since August, and it's been a fun adventure integrating what he brings to the musical mix that I already have. What we've been learning from each other, it's been such an educational process for me."
With the blending of both artists' backgrounds and talents, Meixner says that they always want to leave their audience learning something new about themselves.
"I like to make the musical presentation something that leaves people walking away going, 'oh, I didn't think I liked the accordion' or 'I didn't think I liked polka, but in this context it's really opened up my ears,'" said Meixner. "And so, if I can do that then we've had a successful night."
Meixner and Hoffman will be in concert on May 1 at the Shenandoah High School auditorium at 7:30PM. Tickets at the door are $15 per seat or $12 for senior citizens. Students grades K-12 are free of charge with a paying adult. SMA season tickets will also be sold at the door. You can learn more about the upcoming concert by calling 712-520-0571. You can hear the full interview with Alex Meixner here: