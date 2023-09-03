(Essex) -- Officials with the American Civil Liberties Union are calling on the city of Essex to allow a KMAland LGBTQ+ organization in the annual Labor Day parade.
In a letter addressed to Essex Mayor Calvin Kinney and City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen, the ACLU states that Shenandoah Pride--an organization supporting the inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals--properly notified the city of its intent to participate in this year's parade. According to the letter provided to KMA News, Kinney emailed a response stating the city has determined it will not allow parade participants "geared toward the promotion of, or opposition to, the politically charged topic of gender and/or sexual identification or orientation." Kinney's email indicates the city bases its decision out of concern for the safety of the public and parade participants. The email further states the parade "will not be used for and will not allow sexual identification or sexual orientation agendas for, or against, to be promoted.
ACLU officials site the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, and passages in the Iowa Constitution protecting and securing the right of organizations like Shenandoah Pride to express their views in public forums such as the Labor Day parade. The letter urges the city to rescind its prohibition and allow Shenandoah Pride to join the parade, and indicates failing to do would violate citizens' rights, and potentially expose the city to substantial liability.
Officials with the city and the Essex Community Club--organizers of the annual Labor Day celebration--declined comment on the matter.