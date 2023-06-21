(Des Moines) -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is raising the alarm over ordinances being used to potentially restrict drag shows.
At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, officials with the ACLU of Iowa announced they had sent letters to the city council members in Dyersville, Pella, and Waukee, advising them that their ordinances, including "female or male impersonators" as adult entertainment, are unconstitutional and need to be changed. Shefali Aurora is a Staff Attorney with the ACLU of Iowa. Aurora says there are at least three reasons why such zoning ordinances are unconstitutional.
"First, they do violate free speech as an 'unjustifiable content restriction,' second they are overbroad because they include all drag shows regardless of whether or not they include erotic or sexually explicit content under the umbrella of adult entertainment," said Aurora. "Third, they violate equal protection in targeting the LGBTQ community."
She adds drag shows have become linked to the LGBTQ community. Aurora says anything ranging from a school play performing Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night," which includes a woman disguised as a man, to a female comedian with short hair and a suit, could be considered violating such laws. Thus, Aurora called on all Iowa communities to closely examine their adult entertainment zoning ordinances.
"Because these outdated ordinances go beyond prohibiting objectionable and obscene conduct and instead are violations of first amendment and equal protection," she said. "We also encourage all cities in Iowa, not just the ones who received letters, to take a look at their ordinances and make sure they do not include language that classifies male and female impersonators as adult entertainment."
She adds they have also reached out to communities in the state that have already amended or are in the process of amending ordinances, including "female or male impersonators" as adult entertainment, such as Eagle Grove. Veronica Fowler is the Communications Director with the ACLU of Iowa. Fowler says Eagle Grove was one of the first communities to look into changing their ordinance.
"We had heard from a bar owner who had a drag show that was very successful and was going to have another one and then was notified by the city that their was an ordinance that prohibited it," said Fowler.
Aurora adds that most of the ordinances they have reviewed appear to have been passed at different times and vary in language, with some also including "go-go dancers" as adult entertainment. According to the letters, which were sent Tuesday, ACLU officials are asking for a response from the respective cities within 14 days.