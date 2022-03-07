(Stuart) -- Two individuals were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Adair County Monday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says a 2000 West Star Truck, driven by 42-year-old Marcus Sewell of San Antonio, TX was traveling west bound on Interstate-80 near mile marker 93. At around 10:35 a.m., the patrol says Sewell failed to complete a lane change when attempting a pass, and collided with the left rear of a 2019 Freightliner driven by 30-year-old Jean Sahens of Delray Beach, FL. Both vehicles came to rest in the traveling portion of the interstate blocking westbound traffic.
Both Sewell and Sahens were transported by Stuart Rescue to MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines for their injuries.