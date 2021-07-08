(Adair) -- Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Adair County Wednesday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on Interstate 80 near Adair shortly before 8 p.m. Authorities say a 2013 Toyota Camry driven by 68-year-old Pamela Willey of Rock Springs, Wyoming was eastbound on I-80 when it rear-ended a 1999 Peterbilt semitrailer driven by 64-year-old Robert Johnson of Crescent. The semi was disabled in the roadway from a previous accident occurring minutes earlier. Willey's vehicle came to rest partially under the trailer.
Willey and a passenger, 68-year-old Faye Frolic of Rock Springs, Wyoming, were taken via Lifeflight Helicopter to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. A second passenger, 85-year-old Harold Willey, also of Rock Springs, was transported to Iowa Methodist by Adair Rescue. The Iowa Department of Transportation, the Adair County Sheriff's Office, the Cass County Sheriff's Office, Adair Police, numerous local rescue units, Lifeflight Helicopter and Richter Towing all assisted the patrol at the scene.