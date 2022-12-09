(Corning) -- Adams County economic development officials are hopeful a new business collaboration space in Corning can boost the expansion and creation of small businesses.
The Adams Community Economic Development Corporation received a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Business Development grant for $99,939. The funds are going towards the first phase of developing a business incubator space in downtown Corning at 729 Davis Avenue. Raelynne Risser is the executive director of the Adams Community Economic Development Corporation. On top of providing services to the surrounding businesses, Risser tells KMA News the downtown structure is in need of renovation.
"We've identified one of our cornerstone buildings and it's 110 or more years old and it's been dozens and dozens of businesses over the years and lately it's just been sitting open," said Risser. "It's about 3,000 square feet of floor and it's three floors, so it's quite a large building."
Plans call for the northern half of the building to hold the "incubator space" itself. Risser says the idea is to provide a "store front" experience for smaller businesses.
"Jumping into business ownership can be really scary and there's a lot of costs," Risser emphasized. "So we're hoping to give the small town businesses an opportunity a store front experience without it being an overwhelming cost. So, we're hoping to be able to figure out a model that works in that area and the downstairs could have three or two (businesses) depending on the size."
Additionally, Risser says the hope is to develop a co-working space, including rentable office space, drop-in areas, and a conference room. Meanwhile, the upper story will include two living opportunities overlooking Central Park.
She says the co-working space allows the county to keep up with the latest work trends.
"We have found that co-working is the trend and working remote is the trend -- those are the big things that are coming up through the woodwork," she said. "So, it's giving people a space where they can come in if they work from home for a couple of hours and they can sit and mingle or maybe brainstorm. As well as giving people who work from home an office space that's not 'in the home.'"
Risser says they are currently working with an architect out of Des Moines to put together the schematics and cost estimates for the various infrastructure needs, including but not limited HVAC and fiber optics. However, she adds a more defined construction and renovation timeline will become apparent once they've secured additional funding for the project.