(Corning) -- Another KMAland election official is taking steps to ensure the public about the sanctity of voting by mail.
Corning's Community Center was the site of a special forum Thursday evening concerning the November general elections. Adams County Auditor Becky Bissell tells KMA News the forum's main purpose was to open communication lines and stamp out misinformation circulating the social media regarding absentee voting issues.
"I'm constantly seeing things coming across the social media outlets," and Bissell, "and word of mouth from people who are having questions and doubts in the election process, and I just wanted to have an open conversation about it, and try to put those fears asides, and explain what we do in Adams County, and across the state of Iowa, just to make people comfortable with the whole process."
Bissell says her main point is that absentee balloting is a safe and secure way of voting that's been done for years.
"We have lots of policies and procedures in place that stop the fraud that you hear people concerned about," she said. "So, that was the biggest one."
Bissell says another point is that a dropbox is available outside the Adams County Courthouse for placing absentee ballots, for those unsure about mailing it in.
"We have a dropbox on the west side of our building that we have decided utilizing more," said Bissell. "It has been used in elections in the past, but we're really starting to show focus on that. So, if we don't feel comfortable going on election day, and you don't feel comfortable mailing your ballot in, then you can always drop it off in the dropbox on the west side of the courthouse."
Though many organizations are sending out absentee ballot request forms, Bissell says residents need to return only one request form.
"We're getting a lot of phone calls from people concerned that they're getting (request forms)," she said. "We, technically, don't have any say in who gets them, and how often they are getting them. But, we just encourage them to get one filled out, and send it back in to us. They can go to the Iowa Secretary of State's website, and track that. It's a really neat link that will show them the entire voting process."
Bissell says she plans on having all five of county's polling places open on November 3rd. But, poll workers are needed. Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker in Adams County should contact Bissell at 641-322-3340.