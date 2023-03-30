(Corning) -- Adams County officials have joined a growing number of counties in Iowa taking a harder look at its wind energy regulations.
During its regular meeting this week, the county board of supervisors was presented with a petition from residents urging officials to place a moratorium on wind energy applications. Multiple KMAland counties have placed similar abeyances, including neighboring Union County and Page County. Residents have also recently called on Fremont County to establish a similar restriction. While they have not taken any action on the proposed two-year moratorium, Supervisors Chair Leland Shipley tells KMA News the petition has sparked a review of their current regulations.
"We are reviewing our current ordinance and checking into some changes that we would probably enact here soon as far as setbacks and decommissioning possibly, along with some other things," said Shipley. "We're doing our due diligence."
He adds companies are currently reaching out to residents in some portions of the county, along with Taylor and Union counties, on the possibility of developing land for wind projects. However, Shipley says the county attorney has advised them it will still be some time before a new project comes to fruition. Wind turbines also aren't new to Adams County as MidAmerican Energy launched its Adams Wind Farm, consisting of 64 towers, in 2016.
Primarily, Shipley says the petitioners' concerns surround the setbacks for the turbines from non-participating landowners.
"They're requesting a kilometer setback distance from a non-participating dwelling," said Shipley. "Then they want us to look at different setbacks between dwellings and property lines."
He says the board hopes to propose changes within the next few months. However, Shipley adds they are still in the "information gathering" phase.
"We're doing research on what other counties are doing, we've talked to the wind energy companies themselves, and we're just in the process of gathering a lot of information to come up with something to put together," he said. "And then we want to make sure we do any new ordinance correctly and legally as far as language."
Additionally, wind turbine ordinances are a topic of discussion for the "Quad County" meeting Friday morning, consisting of supervisors from Adams, Ringgold, Taylor, and Union counties.