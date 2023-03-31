(Corning) -- Adams County officials held off on allocating COVID-19 relief dollars to a proposed conservation project.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Adams County Board of Supervisors tabled action on allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds to an expansion project proposed by conservation officials near Lake Icaria north of Corning. County Supervisors Chair Leland Shipley tells KMA News that the conservation department was asking for roughly $150,000 in ARPA funds to assist in expanding the number of cottages in the recreational area.
"We've built a couple of cottages that are out there for rent and they would like to build one possibly two more cottages," said Shipley. "They were wanting to maybe use some of those funds to help build another cottage out there -- which does generate income for the lake and brings people to the area."
County Auditor Rebecca Bissell tells KMA News that the county has received over $699,000 in ARPA funds, with over $151,000 already allocated. But, Shipley says the board is still hoping to utilize the COVID-19 relief funds for several renovations at the county courthouse that voters ultimately rejected through a bond issue vote earlier this year.
"We would still like to move forward with that because all the problems with the courthouse are still there," he said. "The board discussed that they were a little reluctant on moving forward with using the funds for the project considering we have so many other needs out there."
However, Shipley says they aren't throwing out the idea entirely of funding the cottage expansion, mainly due to the revenue they can generate for the conservation department. Shipley says conservation officials feel the current demand for the facilities should be able to support the addition.
"We can rent them by the night, weekend, or the week, and there's been such a great demand for them that we feel like we could support a couple more and we have the space for it," Shipley explained. "It's a great project and does a good thing for us."
Shipley adds that the conservation department, for now, will also begin searching for additional funding opportunities.