Adams County Election Results

Corning Mayor Votes
Janice M. Leonard 238
Write-In 13
Corning City Council At Large(Elect 1)
Dalton Davis 141
Christopher Gilbert 120
Write-In 1
Corning City Council - Ward 2
Jery Peckham 73
Write-In 5
Carbon Mayor
John Gebbie 9
Write-In 0
Carbon City Council (Elect 5)
Write-In 15
Michael Kempton 9
Donna Rochau 8
David B. Clark 6
Nodaway Mayor
Patricia Shipley 11
Write-In 0
Nodaway City Council (Elect 5)
Christine Dunn 11
Fred Graf 11
Brenda Dunn 11
Rebecca Poen 11
Gary Poen 10
Write-In 0
Prescott Mayor
Lisa Wilkinson 21
Write-In 4
Prescott City Council (Elect 3)
Glen Hickman 22
Jason Mitchell 21
Write-In 13
Prescott City Council for vacancy
Linda Adams 25
Write-In 0
Corning School Board (Elect 3)
Staci Venteicher 332
James Houck 298
Howard W. Anderson 261
Misty Johnson 209
Write-In 8
Creston School Board (Elect 3) Adams County votes only
Galen Zumbach 31
Leslie Wurster 30
Amanda Mohr 27
Sharon Snodgrass 26
Write-In 0
Villisca School Board (Elect 2) Adams County votes only
Leland Shipley 23
Terry Dalton 13
Thomas Gourley 10
Write-In 0
Orient-Macksburg School Board At Large (Elect 1) Adams County votes only
Alexander Maeder 2
Angie Blazek 1
Casey Osborne 0
Write-In 0
Orient-Macksburg School Board - District 1 (Adams County votes only)
Roger Wolfe 3
Write-In 0
Orient-Macksburg School Board for vacancy (Adams County votes only)
Write-In 1
Orient-Macksburg School District At Large School Board Members
Yes 3
No 0
Lenox School Board (Elect 3) Adams County votes only
Monty Douglas 7
Kurtis Christensen 6
Nicole Hogan 6
Clay Nelson 5
Jamie Horton 2
Write-In 0
Lenox School District Revenue Purpose Statement (Adams County votes only)
Yes 9
No 0
Southwestern Community College Director - District 1
Jane Ernst 44
Write-In 2

