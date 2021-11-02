Adams County Election Results
|Corning Mayor
|Votes
|Janice M. Leonard
|238
|Write-In
|13
|Corning City Council At Large(Elect 1)
|Dalton Davis
|141
|Christopher Gilbert
|120
|Write-In
|1
|Corning City Council - Ward 2
|Jery Peckham
|73
|Write-In
|5
|Carbon Mayor
|John Gebbie
|9
|Write-In
|0
|Carbon City Council (Elect 5)
|Write-In
|15
|Michael Kempton
|9
|Donna Rochau
|8
|David B. Clark
|6
|Nodaway Mayor
|Patricia Shipley
|11
|Write-In
|0
|Nodaway City Council (Elect 5)
|Christine Dunn
|11
|Fred Graf
|11
|Brenda Dunn
|11
|Rebecca Poen
|11
|Gary Poen
|10
|Write-In
|0
|Prescott Mayor
|Lisa Wilkinson
|21
|Write-In
|4
|Prescott City Council (Elect 3)
|Glen Hickman
|22
|Jason Mitchell
|21
|Write-In
|13
|Prescott City Council for vacancy
|Linda Adams
|25
|Write-In
|0
|Corning School Board (Elect 3)
|Staci Venteicher
|332
|James Houck
|298
|Howard W. Anderson
|261
|Misty Johnson
|209
|Write-In
|8
|Creston School Board (Elect 3) Adams County votes only
|Galen Zumbach
|31
|Leslie Wurster
|30
|Amanda Mohr
|27
|Sharon Snodgrass
|26
|Write-In
|0
|Villisca School Board (Elect 2) Adams County votes only
|Leland Shipley
|23
|Terry Dalton
|13
|Thomas Gourley
|10
|Write-In
|0
|Orient-Macksburg School Board At Large (Elect 1) Adams County votes only
|Alexander Maeder
|2
|Angie Blazek
|1
|Casey Osborne
|0
|Write-In
|0
|Orient-Macksburg School Board - District 1 (Adams County votes only)
|Roger Wolfe
|3
|Write-In
|0
|Orient-Macksburg School Board for vacancy (Adams County votes only)
|Write-In
|1
|Orient-Macksburg School District At Large School Board Members
|Yes
|3
|No
|0
|Lenox School Board (Elect 3) Adams County votes only
|Monty Douglas
|7
|Kurtis Christensen
|6
|Nicole Hogan
|6
|Clay Nelson
|5
|Jamie Horton
|2
|Write-In
|0
|Lenox School District Revenue Purpose Statement (Adams County votes only)
|Yes
|9
|No
|0
|Southwestern Community College Director - District 1
|Jane Ernst
|44
|Write-In
|2