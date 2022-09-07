(Corning) -- Adams County officials are hopeful for the passage of a bond issue regarding county courthouse renovations.
Voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide on what the Adams County Board of Supervisors has proposed as an up to $8.5 million bond issue covering a variety of renovations ranging from extending the ground floor south by one full bay to accommodate for space needs to improving the HVAC and air quality systems within the structure. In a previous interview with KMA News, Supervisors Chair Doug Birt says another essential item revolves around not only providing sufficient space for the Sheriff's Office but also a more secure mode for transporting prisoners.
"Moving an elevator that is no longer compliant with today's standards and we're putting it in a position to better the courthouse security from transporting people in jail up to court on the third floor," said Birt. "It'll be a secure elevator that can be used from the backside from the sheriff's department."
County officials say the new setup for the sheriff's office would also allow for further growth and have a closer location to the county jail. Other proposals include providing private areas for attorneys to consult clients, updating bathrooms to meet ADA compliance, replacing a nearly 70-year-old boiler, and addressing technology needs.
Over the past six months since the proposal was introduced, Birt says the feedback from residents has been mostly positive.
"I think a lot of people that were initially opposed to the project, once they came and saw what we were talking about from the law enforcement standpoint, they began to understand and immediately change their mind," said Birt.
The expected property tax impact from the bond is $0.63 per $1,000 valuation, equating to approximately $30 more a year for a house assessed at $100,000. Birt adds the county has been making several efforts to provide awareness of the need for the project.
"We've been visiting with all the area city councils, we've been to Rotary -- just different groups in the area," said Birt. "We're going to do the county fair and we're working on getting some photos for people that can't come see the courthouse. We're encouraging people to contact us at anytime and we'll try to get a tour."
Birt adds roughly $1 million of the project would come from other county funds -- primarily through the American Rescue Plan Act. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the regular county polling locations. Voters may also vote absentee in person until the day before the election at the Adams County Auditor's Office.