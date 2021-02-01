(Corning) -- Two suspects face drug charges following an investigation in Adams County late last week.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Jackie Ann Dimmler of Corning and 37-year-old Clay Ryan Pettit of Creston were arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, first offense, possession of a controlled substance--methamphetamine, first offense, possession of a controlled substance--THC wax, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, and driving under suspension. Both suspects were arrested after Adams County deputies observed two vehicles driving into the Corning Hotel. Deputies reportedly knew one of the suspects had a suspended license.
Dimmler is being held in the Adams County Jail on $50,000 bond, while Pettit was released from custody after posting $34,000 bond.