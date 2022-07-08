(Corning) -- The 2022 Adams County Fair is underway in Corning.
Activities kicked off Friday with the Halter and Showmanship portion of the 4-H horse show at 10 a.m. Other festivities planned for the day include the shooting sports exhibitions at 3 p.m., the Adams County Fair Queen and Mr. and Mrs. Little coronations at 5:30 p.m., and to wrap up the night is Logan Mize with special guests Steven Bankey and the Flatlanders.
Other events throughout the weekend include an open dog show on Saturday, a sheep/goat/alpaca show on Sunday, a tractor ride and rodeo on Monday, along with beef, dairy, and dog shows on Tuesday and a whole lot more!
Check out some interviews with 4-H and fair board members below. The full schedule for the 2022 Adams County Fair is also available below.