(Corning) -- A Corning man is accused of assaulting a woman in Adams County.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Dale Wayne Roberts was arrested early Thursday morning for simple assault. The arrest stems from an incident late Wednesday evening, in which sheriff's deputies were called to 201 Quincy Street in Corning for an assault. Upon arrival, deputies were informed that Roberts allegedly assaulted a female by slamming her against a vehicle by her shoulders. Deputies returned to the residence shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday after the suspect allegedly threatened the victim again. Roberts was later arrested near the intersection of Highway 148 and Grove Avenue near Corning.
Roberts was later released from the Adams County Jail on his own recognizance.