(Corning) -- A Corning man faces charges in connection with recent vandalism at an Adams County residence.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Shawn Crouch was arrested Friday evening for 4th degree criminal mischief. The arrest stemmed from an investigation into an incident last Monday, when his neighbor's car and bedroom windows were shot out with a BB gun. Crouch was released on bond from the Adams County Jail.
In an unrelated note, the sheriff's office says 36-year-old Kimberly Ileen Bloom of Corning was arrested early Saturday morning for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bloom was released from the county jail on her own recognizance.