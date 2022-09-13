(Corning) – Adams County voters have rejected an $8.5 million bond issue that would have provided for multiple renovations at the county’s courthouse.
Unofficial results from the Adams County Auditor’s Office show the measure failing with 229 yes votes to 238 no votes. The bond issue would have meant in increase of $0.63 per $1,000 valuation on property taxes, or around $30 annually for a $100,000 home. In a previous interview with KMA News, Supervisors Chair Doug Birt said an essential item revolves around not only providing sufficient space for the Sheriff's Office but also a more secure mode for transporting prisoners.
"Moving an elevator that is no longer compliant with today's standards and we're putting it in a position to better the courthouse security from transporting people in jail up to court on the third floor," said Birt. "It'll be a secure elevator that can be used from the backside from the sheriff's department."
Other projects that would have been covered included an expansion on the ground floor south to accommodate space needs for improvements to the HVAC and air quality systems within the structure. County officials had planned to use around $1 million from other county funds – including the American Rescue Plan Act.