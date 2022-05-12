(Corning) -- Two suspects face charges following a recent drug bust in Adams County.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 21-year-old Braxton Mark Sydness of Texas was arrested for possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, while 19-year-old Javon Izak Wozny of Urbandale was arrested for possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, 1st offense. The arrests took place in the late evening hours of April 30th after sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection fo U.S. Highway 34 and Mulberry Avenue.

Sydness and Wozny were taken to the Adams County Jail, and later bonded out of custody.

