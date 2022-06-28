(Corning) -- Adams County officials hope to address significant space and security needs at the county courthouse, primarily through a proposed bond issue.
The Adams County Board of Supervisors has set a special election for Tuesday, September 13, regarding an $8.5 million bond issue for updates to the county sheriff's department and other space and compliance needs within the courthouse. Supervisor Chair Douglas Birt tells KMA News that one of the primary goals is to re-locate an elevator to the courthouse's rear, providing additional security and adequate space for the county sheriff's office.
"Moving an elevator that is no longer compliant with today's standards and we're putting it in a position to better the courthouse security from transporting people in jail up to court on the third floor," said Birt. "It'll be a secure elevator that can be used from the backside from the sheriff's department."
Birt says the renovations would also look to replace a nearly 70-year-old boiler and update the building's HVAC system. Other proposals include providing private areas for attorneys to consult clients, updating bathrooms to meet ADA compliance, and addressing technology needs.
After an initial open house in March, Birt says feedback from the public has mostly been positive.
"I think a lot of people that were initially opposed to the project, once they came and saw what we were talking about from the law enforcement standpoint, they began to understand and immediately change their mind," said Birt.
The expected property tax impact from the bond is $0.63 per $1,000 valuation, equating to approximately $30 more a year for a house assessed at $100,000. Additionally, Birt says the county intends to utilize roughly $1 million in other funds, including American Rescue Plan Act funds. However, he says the proposed project has not escaped the rising costs seen with several other area projects.
"We're already looking at higher interests and higher material costs than when we began this project," said Birt. "So it might be a series of us having to come up with extra money or figure out a way to scale the project down -- which is very difficult because we've kept it at a minimum anyway."
Birt says the county is continuing to discuss how best to inform the public about the proposed renovations and needs.
"We've been visiting with all the area city councils, we've been to Rotary -- just different groups in the area," said Birt. "We're going to do the county fair and we're working on getting some photos for people that can't come see the courthouse. We're encouraging people to contact us at anytime and we'll try to get a tour."
If the vote were to go through, Birt says bids would likely be sought in January or February 2023, with ground broken later that fall or early 2024.
Birt welcomes individuals to contact the county sheriff's office to learn more about the needed update and says they will hold open houses during the county's 1st Friday BBQs for the foreseeable future. The complete plans for the courthouse renovations are available on the Adams County website.